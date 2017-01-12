CLOSE
Celebrating 8 Years With The Obamas

Barack Obama gave his farewell speech earlier this week . This has been a phenomenal 8 years in the Obama Administration. But alas, all good things must come to an end. Take a moment to look at this video tribute to Barack Obama’s time in office. (Source: Black America Web)

Some special times in Barack  Obama’s time as president that are highlighted in the video are as follows…

The Times You Made Us Believe In #BlackLove

The Times You Brought Us Together

The Times You Were The Epitome Of Cool

Celebrating 8 Years With The Obamas

Barack Obama , black , obama , president , Tribute

