Barack Obama gave his farewell speech earlier this week . This has been a phenomenal 8 years in the Obama Administration. But alas, all good things must come to an end. Take a moment to look at this video tribute to Barack Obama’s time in office. (Source: Black America Web)

Some special times in Barack Obama’s time as president that are highlighted in the video are as follows…

The Times You Made Us Believe In #BlackLove

The Times You Brought Us Together

The Times You Were The Epitome Of Cool

Click the link below for more.

Celebrating 8 Years With The Obamas

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/584761/the-american-black-film-institute-pays-tribute-to-angela-bassett/

https://praise1027detroit.com/584749/584749/

https://praise1027detroit.com/584664/meryl-streeps-golden-globe-speech-causes-a-president-elect-tweetfest/