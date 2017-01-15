CLOSE
BREAKING: Bishop Eddie Long Has Passed Away At 63

According to various news sources including our Atlanta affiliate Praise 102.5, mega-church pastor Bishop Eddie Long has passed.

Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

Bishop Long, Senior Pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia was reportedly in bad health after recent appearances shown looking very thin and frail.

Long disputed the claims saying that a new diet led to the weight loss but a hospital visit led many to believe that Long was near-death.

Also Read:Sources Say Bishop Eddie Long is Hospitalized With a Grave Illness

Sources close to Bishop Long report that he is suffering from an unspecified gastro-intestinal cancer that has already progressed to stage 4. In his return to the church Long preached:

“I had some health issues and God has healed me. The manifestation is coming through and we stand in that.””

Gospel Singer Byron Cage commented on Long’s death on his official Twitter page:

