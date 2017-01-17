Warren Mayor Says Newly Released Recordings Are, “Vile, Vitriolic, Phony & Not Him”

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts denied Monday he is the person making crude comments about African-Americans and older women in new recordings released Monday that have prompted calls for his resignation.
The recordings, which include graphic profanity and the use of the N-word, were published Monday by the website Motor City Muckraker. The site did not identify the source of the brief recordings or whether it verified it was his voice on the audio.
The recordings were leaked weeks after Fouts was accused of making disparaging comments about people with disabilities on another set of audio clips.
SEE: So What’s ‘Really’ Going On In Macomb County These Days?
Fouts accuses Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel of releasing the recordings, which he called “vile, vitriolic, phony.” He maintains that the new recordings — along with those released last month — were engineered to sound like him. In the latest Facebook post, Fouts said, ” I will not resign. I will be here through at least 2019 as the people wanted me to.”
(Source: The Detroit News)
