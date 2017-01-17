Warren Mayor Says Newly Released Recordings Are, “Vile, Vitriolic, Phony & Not Him”

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts denied Monday he is the person making crude comments about African-Americans and older women in new recordings released Monday that have prompted calls for his resignation.

The recordings, which include graphic profanity and the use of the N-word, were published Monday by the website Motor City Muckraker. The site did not identify the source of the brief recordings or whether it verified it was his voice on the audio.

The recordings were leaked weeks after Fouts was accused of making disparaging comments about people with disabilities on another set of audio clips.

SEE: So What’s ‘Really’ Going On In Macomb County These Days?

Fouts accuses Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel of releasing the recordings, which he called “vile, vitriolic, phony.” He maintains that the new recordings — along with those released last month — were engineered to sound like him. In the latest Facebook post, Fouts said, ” I will not resign. I will be here through at least 2019 as the people wanted me to.”

(Source: The Detroit News)

Celeb Pics of the Week 1/7 - 1/13: President Obama Bids Farewell; Issa Rae Holds Court & More 42 photos Launch gallery Celeb Pics of the Week 1/7 - 1/13: President Obama Bids Farewell; Issa Rae Holds Court & More 1. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 19 of 42 20. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 21 of 42 22. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 24 of 42 25. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 32 of 42 33. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 34 of 42 35. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 35 of 42 36. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/14 - 1/20 Source:Getty 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Celeb Pics of the Week 1/7 – 1/13: President Obama Bids Farewell; Issa Rae Holds Court & More Celeb Pics of the Week 1/7 - 1/13: President Obama Bids Farewell; Issa Rae Holds Court & More Check out what some of your faves were up to this week!

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!