Trump Surrogate Pastor Darrell Scott Says He ‘Misspoke’ at White House Black History Month Event

Cleveland pastor, Rev. Darrell Scott was at the White House for Donald Trump’s meeting honoring Black History Month; during which he made some comments that had reporters scratching their heads. Scott claimed he was contacted by gang leaders in Chicago who told him that “they’re going to commit that if they lower the body count, we come and do some social programs.”

Trump responded: “If they’re not going to solve the problems, what you’re doing is the right thing, then we’re going to solve the problem for them. Because we’re going to have to do something about Chicago. ‘Cause what’s happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country.”

When Fox 32 in Chicago wanted more clarification, they asked Scott was any of this true?

Scott told the station, “No! I mean, c’mon now! No!” Pastor Darrell Scott also told FOX 32 a lack of sleep caused him to tell President Trump that Chicago gangs had offered to “lower the body count.” He said he actually spoke to one former gang member, and not to any gang leaders. (Source: clevescene.com)

