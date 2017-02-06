Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports, let alone Super Bowl history, lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots’ fifth NFL championship in the game’s first overtime finish. (Source: Black America Web, Barry Wilner)

The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White’s 2-yard touchdown run in overtime beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday night.

This game was definitely one for the ages . For the majority of the game, the Atlanta Falcons held a strong lead, but it all fell apart for them in the fourth quarter. That’s when Tom Brady asserted himself and rallied the troops. The rest is history. Click the link below for the elaborated details.

Patriots Make History In Stunning 34-28 OT Super Bowl Win

