‘Greenleaf’ Picked Up By Netflix As It Begins Season 2 In March

OWN’s hit drama “Greenleaf,” starring Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield, explores a family that runs a megachurch in Memphis — but with deep-seated secrets. The series has been a ratings success for the cabler — and Netflix recently picked up SVOD rights.

greenleaf

Source: 135 St Agency / 135 St Agency

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with David’s Bishop Greenleaf threatened by the exposure of a crime he may have committed years ago.

The first eight episodes of season 2 will debut on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m.  The remaining eight episodes will air in the summer. Viewers can catch up on the show’s first season on Netflix beginning March 3, and OWN will air a “Greenleaf” season one marathon with all 13 episodes back-to-back on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 10 a.m.

(Source: Black Christian News)

ALSO HEAR: Deborah Joy Winans: A ‘Hint’ Of Reality To OWN’s New “Greenleaf”

 

