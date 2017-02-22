WATCH: MSNBC Panel Slams Trump For Using Black History To Promote Travel Ban

MSNBC panelists questioned President Donald Trump’s sanity Tuesday after POTUS talked about Black history as a way to promote his controversial travel ban during a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History, reports Raw Story.

During a tour of the museum for Black History Month on Tuesday, Trump spoke to MSNBC’s Craig Melvin about divisions in the country…Trump went on to connect “love” at the museum to the need to restrict travel from Muslim countries. “You have to have people come in that love the country,” he insisted. “And this is about love, this building is about love. And we have to have people come in that are going to love the country, not people that are going to harm the country.”

Following the interview, an MSNBC panel seemed flabbergasted by Trump’s remarks. “What is he talking about?” political analyst Zerlina Maxwell exclaimed. “I don’t know what he’s talking about. You’re standing in the African-American history museum, and yes, there are certain things in that building that are about love and unity. But that museum is about the brutality that this country has inflicted on the African-American community.” “It is not about ‘love’ in a broad sense,” she insisted. “I mean, I don’t know what he was talking about there.”

Former U.K. MP Louise Mensch found something even more troubling about Trump’s visit to the museum. “I heard him talking about ticket numbers as though that was some mark of success,” she pointed out. “And then [comparing] people coming into the museum to people coming into the country and dragging it back to his negative immigration [policies].”

Trump also took the opportunity to double down on thanking the states where he “won by double, double, double digits” during the museum visit, reports Talking Points Memo.

SOURCE: Raw Story, Talking Points Memo

