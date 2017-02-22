CLOSE
News One Exclusives
HomeNews One Exclusives

WATCH: MSNBC Panel Slams Trump For Using Black History To Promote Travel Ban

One commentator said POTUS needs "mental health check-up" for comparing people visiting the Smithsonian A.A. Museum to people entering the country.

0 reads
Leave a comment

MSNBC panelists questioned President Donald Trump’s sanity Tuesday after POTUS talked about Black history as a way to promote his controversial travel ban during a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History, reports Raw Story.

From Raw Story:

During a tour of the museum for Black History Month on Tuesday, Trump spoke to MSNBC’s Craig Melvin about divisions in the country…Trump went on to connect “love” at the museum to the need to restrict travel from Muslim countries. “You have to have people come in that love the country,” he insisted. “And this is about love, this building is about love. And we have to have people come in that are going to love the country, not people that are going to harm the country.”

Following the interview, an MSNBC panel seemed flabbergasted by Trump’s remarks. “What is he talking about?” political analyst Zerlina Maxwell exclaimed. “I don’t know what he’s talking about. You’re standing in the African-American history museum, and yes, there are certain things in that building that are about love and unity. But that museum is about the brutality that this country has inflicted on the African-American community.” “It is not about ‘love’ in a broad sense,” she insisted. “I mean, I don’t know what he was talking about there.”

Former U.K. MP Louise Mensch found something even more troubling about Trump’s visit to the museum. “I heard him talking about ticket numbers as though that was some mark of success,” she pointed out. “And then [comparing] people coming into the museum to people coming into the country and dragging it back to his negative immigration [policies].”

Trump also took the opportunity to double down on thanking the states where he “won by double, double, double digits” during the museum visit, reports Talking Points Memo.

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @praisedetroit.

SOURCE: Raw StoryTalking Points Memo

SEE ALSO:

Holy Black History Month! Trump To Visit National African American Museum

Black History Month: Modern-Day Black History Moments

 

Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24: The Obamas Dedicate Smithsonian African American History Museum; Regina King Slays The Emmys & More!

36 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24: The Obamas Dedicate Smithsonian African American History Museum; Regina King Slays The Emmys & More!

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24: The Obamas Dedicate Smithsonian African American History Museum; Regina King Slays The Emmys & More!

Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24: The Obamas Dedicate Smithsonian African American History Museum; Regina King Slays The Emmys & More!

Check out what your faves were up to this week!

WATCH: MSNBC Panel Slams Trump For Using Black History To Promote Travel Ban was originally published on newsone.com

african american museum , Donald Trump and African Americans , Donald Trump and immigration , travel ban

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close