CLOSE
Health And Wellness
HomeHealth And Wellness

FEEDING YOUR TEMPLE: BODY, MIND, AND SPIRIT

0 reads
Leave a comment

Your body is your temple and we would all do well to remember. Along with our bodies the state of our mind and spirit are also just as important.` Caroline Sumlin does a great job of breaking down these 3 components.

Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout

“In college, I was barely eating. I skipped meals to make time for all of my activities, and when I did eat, I only ate cereal, ramen noodles, and fries from the dollar menu at fast-food restaurants. Talk about nutritious! However, I realized that I wanted to be energized to do work for God’s Kingdom, but the way I was fueling my body was leaving me tired, weak, and lethargic. It was time for a diet change.”, Sumlin says.(Source: Urban Faith , Caroline Sumlin)

Woman relaxing from exercising in nature, wearing smart technology

“I recommend writing down areas in your life that you can see as mind clutter. For me, it’s social media, my busy schedule, and a constant need for perfectionism. Once you figure out what your areas are, write down ways to clear your mind from these things.”

Young couple, Latino man and girl, take selfie on beach

 

“Finally, it is important to feed your spirit. It is the spirit of The Lord that lives inside of you. It is the spirit that God intricately created that makes you, YOU. It is your relationship with the Holy Spirit. Feeding this area of your temple is so important.” To see the entire article and to get Caroline Sumlin’s full perspective on the temple of the mind , body and spirit.  https://urbanfaith.com/2017/02/feeding-temple-body-mind-spirit.html/

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/586961/pat-smith-on-finding-peace-that-surpasses-all-understanding-exclusive-interview/

https://praise1027detroit.com/586916/dr-henry-louis-gates-explores-africas-great-civilizations/

https://praise1027detroit.com/586796/obama-and-trump-divided-over-how-black-ish-tackles-race-in-america/

 

Health , Wellness

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close