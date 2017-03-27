CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
HomeFaith And Spirit

Gospel Artist Jonathan McReynolds Says ‘Don’t Be A Stumbling Block’ To Others

14 reads
Leave a comment
In a day and age when a growing number of professing Christians are exercising their freedom of choice to drink, go to the club, wear provocative clothing, and act out on social media, gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is urging them to reconsider.(Source: Empowering Everyday Women, Rebecca Johnson)

In a new blog post, the 27-year-old pleads with believers to think beyond themselves and take into account how their behaviors impact others who may be watching. That way, their liberty won’t lead someone else into bondage.

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

“I don’t know where we got this idea that our actions, clothes, tweets and Periscopes can be right even when they look all wrong,” wrote the “Pressure” singer on his LifeRoom Talk blog, as he encouraged readers not to be a stumbling block, or hindrance to others.

2015 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 4

Click the link below to read more about what Jonathan McReynolds has to say about smart and positive behavior.

http://www.empoweringeverydaywomen.com/dont-be-a-stumbling-block-jonathan-mcreynolds-eew-magazine.html

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/587776/cece-winans-announces-her-first-national-tour-in-a-decade/

https://praise1027detroit.com/587735/kierra-sheard-to-appears-on-centrics-tvs-docu-series-being-this-week/

https://praise1027detroit.com/588015/jay-z-partnering-to-make-trayvon-martin-film-docu-series/

 

advice , music , Social Media

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close