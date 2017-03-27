Gospel Artist Jonathan McReynolds Says ‘Don’t Be A Stumbling Block’ To Others

In a day and age when a growing number of professing Christians are exercising their freedom of choice to drink, go to the club, wear provocative clothing, and act out on social media, gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is urging them to reconsider. (Source: Empowering Everyday Women, Rebecca Johnson) In a new blog post, the 27-year-old pleads with believers to think beyond themselves and take into account how their behaviors impact others who may be watching. That way, their liberty won’t lead someone else into bondage. “I don’t know where we got this idea that our actions, clothes, tweets and Periscopes can be right even when they look all wrong,” wrote the “Pressure” singer on his LifeRoom Talk blog, as he encouraged readers not to be a stumbling block, or hindrance to others. Click the link below to read more about what Jonathan McReynolds has to say about smart and positive behavior. http://www.empoweringeverydaywomen.com/dont-be-a-stumbling-block-jonathan-mcreynolds-eew-magazine.html More: https://praise1027detroit.com/587776/cece-winans-announces-her-first-national-tour-in-a-decade/ https://praise1027detroit.com/587735/kierra-sheard-to-appears-on-centrics-tvs-docu-series-being-this-week/ https://praise1027detroit.com/588015/jay-z-partnering-to-make-trayvon-martin-film-docu-series/