Essence Honors 100 ‘Woke’ Women In Their May Issue

It’s always great to see phenomenal women being honored . Sometimes it seems as if women in our society don’t get their just due. Essence Magazine is doing just that in their May issue.  People have a commonly used term these days, known as woke.  In my opinion, when you’re woke, you’re conscious, aware and cognizant of things that may not be apparent to everyone else immediately .

“In their newest issue, Essence Magazine is celebrating the sistas of the resistance—and it’s seriously amazing!” (Soure : Black America Web , Jazmine Pendleton)

Rocking “Stay Woke” tee-shirts, this is one powerful array of women: writer/producerShonda Rhimes, MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid, Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory,Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez. In addition, our favorite political commentator Angela Rye, Circle of Mothers founder Sybrina Fulton, #OscarsSoWhite April Reign and #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Opal Tometi also made the list!

It’s great to see this type of positivity coming from any media outlet. To read more and to see pictures, click the link below! 

