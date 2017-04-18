The Flint water crisis has been a huge national headline. And its been an understandably bigger issue for people that actually live in or near Flint. As someone who actually lives in Michigan, I would like to see more light being shed on the Flint Water Crisis, instead of it being covered up. And even more than that, I want to see the issue resolved.

“Queen Latifah and Jill Scott are returning to Lifetime, this time for a movie about the Flint Water Crisis.” (Source: Black America Web, Sonya Eskridge)

The nation was deeply concerned about the crisis in Flint, Michigan, at the top of 2016 as we learned that politicans had allowed the tap water to be rendered undrinkable. We were shocked to learn how the local government had failed the community. But as the 2016 Presidential Election drew near, national attention was gradually drawn away from Flint–so much so that we were shocked the issue still hadn’t been resolved by December.

Now, Queen Latifah and Jill are calling attention to the matter again. Deadline.com reports that the divas will be starring in Flint, which centers on three women who demanded justice and safe drinking water for the community despite politicians actively working against them.

To learn more about the Flint movie, click the link below! https://blackamericaweb.com/2017/04/17/queen-latifah-jill-scott-sign-on-for-upcoming-movie-about-flint/

