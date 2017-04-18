BREAKING: Cleveland Suspect Steve Stephens Found Dead in Pennsylvania

According to CNN, Cleveland police confirm that the man who is alleged to have shot and killed a stranger on Sunday, committed suicide after a brief police pursuit.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams on use of social media to broadcast crime: “We can’t do this in this country” https://t.co/gC5B2SyiVr — CNN (@CNN) April 18, 2017

ALSO: TechCruch.com: ‘Facebook Releases Timeline of Cleveland Shooting Videos’

