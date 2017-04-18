HEAR: Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony Remind us Why the NAACP is More Relevant than Ever

One of the great treasures in the city of Detroit lies in the historic annual event known as the NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner. There is no other event in the nation that brings together such diversity of community activists, business, labor, corporate, faith-based, young and old, from every vocation and station in life, in the numbers that we find here in the city of Detroit. It continues to provide a source of pride, networking, fellowship, and the building of bridges across culture and community. (WCHBNewsDetroit.com)

Today I spoke with Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony about why the NAACP is more relevant than ever before, the honors at this year’s Fight for Freedom Dinner and Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! A Super Career Expo being held this Thursday at Fellowship Chapel.

Check out our Conversation Here:

LOG ONTO THE DETROIT BRANCH NAACP FOR ALL THE DETAILS: detroitnaacp.org

