HEAR: Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony Remind us Why the NAACP is More Relevant than Ever

One of the great treasures in the city of Detroit lies in the historic annual event known as the NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner. There is no other event in the nation that brings together such diversity of community activists, business, labor, corporate, faith-based, young and old, from every vocation and station in life, in the numbers that we find here in the city of Detroit. It continues to provide a source of pride, networking, fellowship, and the building of bridges across culture and community. (WCHBNewsDetroit.com)
Today I spoke with Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony about why the NAACP is more relevant than ever before, the honors at this year’s Fight for Freedom Dinner and Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! A Super Career Expo being held this Thursday at Fellowship Chapel.
Check out our Conversation Here:
LOG ONTO THE DETROIT BRANCH NAACP FOR ALL THE DETAILS: detroitnaacp.org
Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks
Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks
1. Jennifer Hudson1 of 10
2. Keke Palmer2 of 10
3. Chrisette Michele3 of 10
4. Halle Berry4 of 10
5. Nia Long5 of 10
6. Rihanna6 of 10
7. Estelle7 of 10
8. Kelis8 of 10
9. Janet Jackson9 of 10
10. Keri Hilson10 of 10
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!