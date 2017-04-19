CLOSE
Godwin Family Shows Faith In The Midst Of Tragedy

As many of us may already know , a 74 year old man was senselessly killed on Easter. He was a random victim of a gunman who had seemingly just gone crazy. The gunman’s name was Steve Stevens . After allegedly losing all of his money gambling while simultaneously being distraught over ending his relationship with his girlfriend, he had become homicidal as well as suicidal. (Source : Black America Web, Michael H. Cotton)

The power of forgiveness among African-Americans in the midst of devastating tragedy is a remarkable testament to faith.

I was struck by the way Robert Godwin’s children seemed so at ease as they spoke softly about forgiving Steve Stephens for senselessly killing their father last week on a Cleveland sidewalk and then callously uploading the video on Facebook.Goodwin, 74, was out collecting bottles as he often did, after enjoying an Easter meal.

It’s always a tragedy to see harm done to innocent people. But it is admittedly refreshing to see the family of the victim is such positive spirits. Click the link for more info and more pictures! 

