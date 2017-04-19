Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama was seen snapping a shot of his lovely wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama on a boat this weekend.

The pair have been taking it easy on what has to be one of the most-deserved vacations in history. We’ve seen them looking refreshed and fabulous all over the place: New York, California, the Caribbean, just to name a few locations. Click the link below to see a nice candid shot of the pair as well as other great pictures!