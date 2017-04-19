CLOSE
Family
Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of Michelle Obama

Even though former president Barack Obama is no longer in office, many of his supporters (and Michelle’s by association) are always curious about what hes up to and how he’s  doing. Well, Barack and Michelle seem to be doing just fine post-presidency . Spending some well needed quality time together and vacationing are both on the agenda.  (Source: Black America Web, Sonya Eskridge)

Former President Barack Obama was seen snapping a shot of his lovely wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama on a boat this weekend.

The pair have been taking it easy on what has to be one of the most-deserved vacations in history. We’ve seen them looking refreshed and fabulous all over the place: New York, California, the Caribbean, just to name a few locations. Click the link below to see a nice candid shot of the pair as well as other great pictures!

