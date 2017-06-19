CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
Monday Manna with Brother Bates

The Bible tells us in James 5:13-16 that we should pray the prayer of faith over many things. Today we begin a new feature to bring prayer to the forefront of our lives.

Here’s today’s scripture and prayer with Brother Bates:

James 5 – The Prayer of Faith

13 Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is anyone cheerful? Let him sing praise. 14 Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. 15 And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven. 16 Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.[b] 17 Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed fervently that it might not rain, and for three years and six months it did not rain on the earth. 18 Then he prayed again, and heaven gave rain, and the earth bore its fruit.

Please feel free to put your prayer requests in the comments or email me at confessionsofagospeldj@gmail.com.

Monday Blessings! ~Randi

 

