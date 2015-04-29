Known as one of the best days in the city of Detroit, the May 16, 2015 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure® has something for everyone. Ten thousand pink ribbons will decorate the Jefferson Ave. route where 20-plus bands and entertainment groups will perform; sponsors and other booths around Chene Park will have giveaways and offer exciting activities.

WHAT:

24th Annual Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure®

5K Competitive Run and Noncompetitive Walk

Locally presented by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Michigan’s largest breast cancer event

Beloved traditions and cool, new stuff!

WHEN: Saturday, May 16, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. – Team MEET open

7:00 a.m. – Packet Pickup, Registration, Survivor Café, Children’s Area and Sponsor Booths open

8:00 a.m. – Survivor & Memorial Recognition Ceremony, emceed by Lila Lazarus (inside Chene Park Amphitheater)

9:00 a.m. – Competitive 5K Start (women and men)

Following – 5K Walk Start (women and men)

10:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony – runner and team awards, emceed by Local 4 Talent (inside Chene Park Amphitheater)

WHERE: Chene Park, 2600 Atwater St., on Detroit’s Riverfront

WHY: To save lives and end breast cancer forever.

DONATION: There are two ways to participate: online fundraising, which includes your own personal donation page (received when you register online), and manually, by using the paper copy of the Friends for the Cure® form and mailing it in with your donations or turning them in on Race day at the Friends booth. Here is a link to learn more: http://www.karmanoscancer.org/KomenDetroit/howtoraisefunds.aspx.