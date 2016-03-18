25th Annual Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure®

- Date/time: May 21st, 7:00am to 12:00pm
Known as one of the best days in the city of Detroit, the May 21, 2016 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure® has something for everyone. Ten thousand pink ribbons will decorate the Jefferson Ave. route where 20-plus bands and entertainment groups will perform; sponsors and other booths around Chene Park will have giveaways and offer exciting activities.
WHAT:
- Michigan’s largest breast cancer event-“A sporting event with a mission”: To end breast cancer forever!
- Locally presented by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.
- Competitive 5K Run and Non-Competitive 5K Walk with an East Jefferson route.
- Beloved traditions and cool, new surprises!
WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
7:00 a.m. – Street closures begin; onsite registration starts
7:00 a.m. – Packet Pickup, Registration, Survivor Café, Memorial Site, Children’s Area and Sponsor Booths open
8:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony hosted by Lila Lazarus at Chene Park Amphitheatre – honoring survivors and lost loved ones- ample covered seating in Chene’s Park Amphitheatre
9:00 a.m. – Competitive 5K Run Start – East Jefferson route
Following – 5K Walk Start – behind the runners
10:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony hosted by WDIV Local 4 Talent– runner and team awards
DONATION: There are two ways to participate: online fundraising, which includes your own personal donation page (received when you register online), and manually, by using the paper copy of the Friends for the Cure® form and mailing it in with your donations or turning them in on Race day at the Friends booth. Here is a link to learn more: http://www.karmanoscancer.org/KomenDetroit/howtoraisefunds.aspx.