25th Annual Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure®

Known as one of the best days in the city of Detroit, the May 21, 2016 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure® has something for everyone. Ten thousand pink ribbons will decorate the Jefferson Ave. route where 20-plus bands and entertainment groups will perform; sponsors and other booths around Chene Park will have giveaways and offer exciting activities.

WHAT:

Michigan’s largest breast cancer event-“A sporting event with a mission”: To end breast cancer forever!

Locally presented by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Competitive 5K Run and Non-Competitive 5K Walk with an East Jefferson route.

Beloved traditions and cool, new surprises!

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

7:00 a.m. – Street closures begin; onsite registration starts

7:00 a.m. – Packet Pickup, Registration, Survivor Café, Memorial Site, Children’s Area and Sponsor Booths open

8:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony hosted by Lila Lazarus at Chene Park Amphitheatre – honoring survivors and lost loved ones- ample covered seating in Chene’s Park Amphitheatre

9:00 a.m. – Competitive 5K Run Start – East Jefferson route

Following – 5K Walk Start – behind the runners

10:30 a.m. – Closing Ceremony hosted by WDIV Local 4 Talent– runner and team awards

DONATION: There are two ways to participate: online fundraising, which includes your own personal donation page (received when you register online), and manually, by using the paper copy of the Friends for the Cure® form and mailing it in with your donations or turning them in on Race day at the Friends booth. Here is a link to learn more: http://www.karmanoscancer.org/KomenDetroit/howtoraisefunds.aspx.