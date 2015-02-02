Back To Events

4th Annual Radio One Family Comedy Tour

  • Date/time: March 28th, 7:30pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Millennium Centre
  • Address: 15600 JL Hudson Drive, Southfield, MI
  • Web: More Info

4th Annual Radio One Family Comedy Tour

Praise 102.7 presents the 4th Annual Radio One Family Comedy Show hosted by Marcus D. Wiley and featuring comedians Horace H.B. Sanders, Joe Clair, Griff, Aisha and Radio One’s very own Coco at the Millennium Centre in Southfield on March 28th. Tickets available at God’s World Superstore and online at www. neptix.com

Tickets also available at GOD’S WORLD Superstore – 13533 W. 7 Mile Road Detroit, MI!

