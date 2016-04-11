DPS Open Doors Day Enrollment Event

The Detroit Public Schools Open Doors Day Enrollment is this Saturday!

Come see what school is right for your child!

All Detroit Public Schools will be open this Saturday for Open Doors Day, from 10am to 1pm.

Come tour the schools, meet the educators, and learn about the special offerings at each school!

To go to the Detroit Public Schools website for more information!

Is your son a talented musician or artist? Detroit School of Arts high school, located next door to Detroit symphony’s orchestra hall, offers pre-professional study in vocal and instrumental music, dance, theater and more.

Does your daughter want to be a doctor? Ben Carson High School of Science and Medicine, a college prep high school in the heart of the medical center, offers internships with medical staff on site at area hospitals.

Did you know, your child can start learning mandarin Chinese, Japanese or Spanish beginning in kindergarten? Get a jumpstart on acceptance to the best colleges by enrolling your child at FLICS (foreign language immersion and cultural studies school), in Northwest Detroit, or Academy of the Americas and Neinas Academy in Southwest Detroit

Where can your daughter explore robotics, science and math in a setting that empowers girls to succeed? Does your son crave a setting where small classes are the norm, business attire is required and leadership is the goal? Consider Detroit International Academy for Young Women or Douglass Academy for young men, free single gender public schools emphasizing stem.