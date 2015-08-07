Back To Events

DPS Open Doors Day

  • Date/time: August 29th, 10:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: DPS Schools (various)
Source: DPS / Detroit Public Schools

SEE IT BELIEVE IT

The first day of school is quickly approaching and Detroit Public Schools are opening their doors to parents early for this special enrollment event. Join us at any one of our 97 schools on Saturday, August 29th from 10AM – 1PM and secure your child’s bright future by enrolling them in a DPS school! For more information call 313.240.4377 or visit us online at detroitk12.org.

Detroit Public Schools is creating Centers of Excellence in every school in every neighborhood. The district’s primary mission is educating students to perform at high academic levels. DPS offers educational advantages to students and parents/guardians across the system reforms throughout the district’s 100 schools. Those include:

