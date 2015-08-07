DPS Open Doors Day

- Date/time: August 29th, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: DPS Schools (various)
SEE IT BELIEVE IT
The first day of school is quickly approaching and Detroit Public Schools are opening their doors to parents early for this special enrollment event. Join us at any one of our 97 schools on Saturday, August 29th from 10AM – 1PM and secure your child’s bright future by enrolling them in a DPS school! For more information call 313.240.4377 or visit us online at detroitk12.org.
Detroit Public Schools is creating Centers of Excellence in every school in every neighborhood. The district’s primary mission is educating students to perform at high academic levels. DPS offers educational advantages to students and parents/guardians across the system reforms throughout the district’s 100 schools. Those include:
- $138 million in student grants and scholarships
- Netbooks for every student in grades 6-12 and take-home Netbooks for grades 8-12
- More Art/Music enrichment in elementary-middle schools
- High Quality Pre-Kindergarten
- Individual Learning Plans
- Free healthy breakfast and lunch for every child
- Parent Engagement initiatives, including workshops, eight neighborhood Parent Resource Centers and New Parent University
- Wide-ranging scholar-athlete programs through the Detroit Public School League
- Robust Fine Arts programs with instrumental music, vocal music and dance
- DPS-only college-readiness scholarship guarantees
- A portfolio of school options, including single-gender, arts and medical career paths and career technical education
- 8 world languages offered
- Safety and security enhancements districtwide with more community volunteers