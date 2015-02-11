Back To Events

Je’Caryous Johnson’s “Things Your Man Won’t Do” The Stageplay

  • Date/time: February 27th, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Detroit Opera House
  • Address: 1526 Broadway St., Detroit, MI, 48226

AWARD WINNING WRITER, DIRECTOR & PRODUCER JE’CARYOUS JOHNSON PREMIERES HIS LATEST HIT STAGEPLAY “THINGS YOUR MAN WON’T DO”; STARRING HOLLYWOOD HITMAKERS TICHINA ARNOLD, LEON, WENDY RAQUEL ROBINSON & BRIAN WHITE.

In JE’CARYOUS JOHNSON’S “THINGS YOUR MAN WON’T DO,” audiences meet Rachel Braxton, who most men would view as the perfect woman. Rachel prayed and prayed after a very tumultuous relationship for the perfect man and God sent her Demetrius McAlister. But, years later, through all the dates and after finally deciding to move in together, Demetrius still won’t commit, at least to marriage that is. As audiences follow Rachel and Demetrius, they go on a non-stop roller coaster ride of raw emotion. Rachel tries to figure out if she will continue to be comfortable with her relationship as it stands or whether she will allow another man from her past to step right into Demetrius’ shoes, doing all the things he won’t; while Demetrius intensely ponders whether to let his fear of moving forward make him forfeit his future with Rachel forever. The high jinx antics and non-stop battle of the sexes drama makes JE’CARYOUS JOHNSON’S “THINGS YOUR MAN WON’T DO” a must see.

Things Your Man Won’t Do from Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment on Vimeo.

