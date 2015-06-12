Live A Money Smart Life: June 4 – 25 Events

All events will be held from 6PM – 8PM at 7310 Woodward Ave. on the corner of Woodward and Grand Blvd. See map below.

June 4th

Be Legal Wise Know Your Rights and How to Exercise Them Prudently

During a lifetime, interaction with the justice system is inevitable. In America, very often money is the predominate determiner the quality of justice one receives. Prudence dictates that you be financially prepared for this inevitable encounter. When that inevitable interaction happens what strategies and behaviors can be applied to minimize its impact on your finances.

June 9th

Paying Off Student Loans & Paying for College

Increased costs of schooling results in more people having significant “student debt” loads. This trend spans generations. Over 30% of debt is owed by people over 40. Having the right borrowing and payoff strategies can improve a family’s quality of life.

June 11th

Financial Wellness for Women

Women face unique financial wellness challenges. On average they earn less and spend more than men. Understand the behaviors, beliefs and skills necessary to balance the competing needs every woman faces.

June 16th

Buy or Rent What’s Your Best Choice in Metro Detroit

The “Happy Home Owner Narrative” is pervasive. Conventional wisdom states that it is better to buy than rent. This is not true in every situation and circumstance, especially for city dwellers. Learn the factors that impact your decisions.

June 18th

Money and Achieving Financial Wellness in Marriage

It is not money that breaks up marriages. Rather it is incompatibility of beliefs, and attitudes about money and the behavior they manifest. Understanding you and your spouse’s money habits and attitudes will improve communications.

June 23rd

Financial Wellness for Grandparents Taking Care of Kids

Multi-generational family living arrangements are becoming more common place. Such arrangements may be temporary or long term. Having to support adult child(ren) or grandchild(ren) can derail retirement and other plans. Learn how to restore balance to your finances.

June 25th

Financial Wellness for Single Parents

Being the sole support of minor dependents is stressful. Learn strategies to cope and restore a sense of control over your finances.