Back To Events

Live A Money Smart Life: June 4 – 25 Events

Add to Calendar
  • Date/time: June 25th, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Address: 7310 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI, 48202
CDC

Source: CDC / CDC

 

All events will be held from 6PM – 8PM at 7310 Woodward Ave. on the corner of Woodward and Grand Blvd. See map below.

 

June 4th

Be Legal Wise Know Your Rights and How to Exercise Them Prudently

During a lifetime, interaction with the justice system is inevitable. In America, very often money is the predominate determiner the quality of justice one receives. Prudence dictates that you be financially prepared for this inevitable encounter. When that inevitable interaction happens what strategies and behaviors can be applied to minimize its impact on your finances.

June 9th

Paying Off Student Loans & Paying for College

Increased costs of schooling results in more people having significant “student debt” loads. This trend spans generations. Over 30% of debt is owed by people over 40. Having the right borrowing and payoff strategies can improve a family’s quality of life.

June 11th

Financial Wellness for Women

Women face unique financial wellness challenges. On average they earn less and spend more than men. Understand the behaviors, beliefs and skills necessary to balance the competing needs every woman faces.

June 16th

Buy or Rent What’s Your Best Choice in Metro Detroit

The “Happy Home Owner Narrative” is pervasive. Conventional wisdom states that it is better to buy than rent. This is not true in every situation and circumstance, especially for city dwellers. Learn the factors that impact your decisions.

June 18th

Money and Achieving Financial Wellness in Marriage

It is not money that breaks up marriages. Rather it is incompatibility of beliefs, and attitudes about money and the behavior they manifest. Understanding you and your spouse’s money habits and attitudes will improve communications.

June 23rd

Financial Wellness for Grandparents Taking Care of Kids

Multi-generational family living arrangements are becoming more common place. Such arrangements may be temporary or long term. Having to support adult child(ren) or grandchild(ren) can derail retirement and other plans. Learn how to restore balance to your finances.

June 25th

Financial Wellness for Single Parents

Being the sole support of minor dependents is stressful. Learn strategies to cope and restore a sense of control over your finances.

Click Here to Register for any of the events listed

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close