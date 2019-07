Megafest: More than a Festival, It’s an Experience!

MegaFest is a family-friendly festival, bringing together the BEST of T. D. James Ministries Events! MegaFest includes Woman Thou Are Loosed, Manpower, Mega-Kidz and the Mega-Youth Experience.

One places, 5 days. Inspiration, Music, Entertainment and more!

Visit Mega-fest.com for more!