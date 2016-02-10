Back To Events

Mosaic Youth Theater: Dance to the Music!

DANCE to the MUSIC: Mosaic Singers in Concert

The Mosaic Singers are one of metro Detroit’s musical gems!  After playing to sold-out audiences last year, Mosaic returns to Music Hall for DANCE to the MUSIC: Mosaic Singers in Concert.  As is Mosaic’s tradition, the first act features Spirituals, Vocal Jazz and World Music performed with the powerful choral sound and amazing harmony that has made the Mosaic Singers one of the most sought after choirs in the nation.  In the second act a dance party breaks out! With breathtaking solos and spectacular choreography, Mosaic will pay tribute to the best of Dance Music from the 1960s to the present.

General admission tickets for DANCE to the MUSIC: Mosaic Singers in Concert are $24 for adults, $18 for seniors and adult full-time students (current I.D. required) and $15 for youth age 5-17.

Show dates and times:

Saturday, March 5   – 8 p.m.

 Sunday, March 6   –  4 p.m.

For ticket information visit www.mosaicdetroit.org or call 313-872-6910.

