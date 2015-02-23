Mosaic Youth Theatre presents “Make That Change”: The Music of Michael Jackson

Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit presents:

Make That Change:

The Music of Michael Jackson

Detroit has long been a gem in the world of music. From Paradise Valley, to Hitsville to Techno, Detroit’s musical roots run deep. Detroit’s shining youthful voices, energy and creativity have contributed significantly to American history and pop culture. For over 20 years, the Mosaic Singers have exemplified Detroit’s musical culture. This year the Mosaic Singers continue their annual tradition, combining a choral concert of classical, spiritual and world music, with a show-stopping celebration of the musical genius of an Entertainment Icon.

Purchase tickets at www.mosaicdetroit.org or call 313-872-6910