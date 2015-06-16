- Date/time: June 20th, 11:00am to 1:30pm
- Venue: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
- Phone: (313) 568-8000
- Address: 400 Renaissance Drive, Detroit, MI, 48243
- Web: More Info
Join the NNPA as they present The Power & The Pulpit: A Gospel Brunch Event.
Featuring ten esteemed pastors, including Bishop Wayne T Jackson, Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., Bishop Edgar L Vann II and Pastor Marvin Winans.
Musical entertainment includes Vickie Winans and Larry Callahan & Selected of God.
Tickets available on Eventbrite.com