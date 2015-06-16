Back To Events

Power & The Pulpit: A Gospel Brunch Event

  • Date/time: June 20th, 11:00am to 1:30pm
  • Venue: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
  • Phone: (313) 568-8000
  • Address: 400 Renaissance Drive, Detroit, MI, 48243
Join the NNPA as they present The Power & The Pulpit: A Gospel Brunch Event.

Saturday June 20, from 11:110-1:30 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center

Featuring ten esteemed pastors, including Bishop Wayne T Jackson, Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., Bishop Edgar L Vann II and Pastor Marvin Winans.

Musical entertainment includes Vickie Winans and Larry Callahan & Selected of God.

Tickets available on Eventbrite.com

