Teacher Career Fair

Call (313) 873-6897 For Complete Details

Attention, all teachers… Do you want to help improve the lives of your students, your community, and your family? Then don’t miss the Detroit Public Schools’ Teachers Fair on Friday, October 23rd. Right now, DPS has openings for the 2015-2016 school year, including World Language and substitute teachers, Special Education, Early Childhood, Secondary Mathematics and Secondary Science. We’re even hiring homeroom teachers for grades K through eight.

Conditional offers will be made to select candidates on-site, but in order to be admitted to the fair, you must fill out the online application at http://detroitk12.org/employment.

The Detroit Public Schools’ Teachers Fair is this Friday, October 23rd, from 3pm-7pm at Hotel St. Regis, Detroit. Current DPS teachers or those who have previously attended a DPS Teachers Fair do not need to attend. For more information, call 313-873-6897. That’s 313-873-6897. Or visit http://detroitk12.org. Detroit Public Schools. The place to teach.