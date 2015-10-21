Back To Events

Teacher Career Fair

Add to Calendar
  • Date/time: October 23rd, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Hotel St. Regis Detroit
  • Address: 3071 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI, 48202
DPS Teacher

Source: DPS Teacher / DPS Teacher

Call (313) 873-6897 For Complete Details

Attention, all teachers… Do you want to help improve the lives of your students, your community, and your family? Then don’t miss the Detroit Public Schools’ Teachers Fair on Friday, October 23rd. Right now, DPS has openings for the 2015-2016 school year, including World Language and substitute teachers, Special Education, Early Childhood, Secondary Mathematics and Secondary Science. We’re even hiring homeroom teachers for grades K through eight.

Conditional offers will be made to select candidates on-site, but in order to be admitted to the fair, you must fill out the online application at http://detroitk12.org/employment.

The Detroit Public Schools’ Teachers Fair is this Friday, October 23rd, from 3pm-7pm at Hotel St. Regis, Detroit. Current DPS teachers or those who have previously attended a DPS Teachers Fair do not need to attend. For more information, call 313-873-6897. That’s 313-873-6897. Or visit http://detroitk12.org. Detroit Public Schools. The place to teach.

 

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close