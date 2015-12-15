The Return of Mr. Scrooge: A Stageplay

- Date/time: December 18th to December 20th
- Venue: Millennium Theater
- Phone: 313-590-2936
- Address: 15600 JL Hudson Dr., Southfield, MI
From the creative mind of T.J. Hemphill, the Christmas stage play:
The Return of Mr. Scrooge
Come see the Christmas Stage play from the mind of TJ Hemphill: The Return of Mr Scrooge! December 18-20th at the Millennium Theater
Featuring Stellar award winner Tasha Page Lockhart! Gospel Recording Artist Eric Deon and Comedian Corey Mcclure! Call 313.590.2936 For Ticket Info.