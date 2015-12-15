Back To Events

The Return of Mr. Scrooge: A Stageplay

Add to Calendar
  • Date/time: December 18th to December 20th
  • Venue: Millennium Theater
  • Phone: 313-590-2936
  • Address: 15600 JL Hudson Dr., Southfield, MI

From the creative mind of T.J. Hemphill, the Christmas stage play:

The Return of Mr. Scrooge

tj hemphill the return of mr. scrooge

Source: client / tj hemphill the return of mr. scrooge

Come see the Christmas Stage play from the mind of TJ Hemphill: The Return of Mr Scrooge! December 18-20th at the Millennium Theater

Featuring Stellar award winner Tasha Page Lockhart! Gospel Recording Artist Eric Deon and Comedian Corey Mcclure! Call 313.590.2936 For Ticket Info.

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close