Following a successful start of the Women’s Empowerment Expo in Detroit 2014, this year Radio One will host their 2nd Women’s Empowerment Expo with Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams on Saturday, August 15, 2015 in Downtown Detroit at the Cobo Center, located on 1 Washington Blvd.

Women’s Empowerment 2015 – DISNEY DESTINATION CONTEST

Radio One Detroit will present a day of “girl power”, aiming to motivate an expected 8,000 attendees. The day will be filled with fun and entertainment, intended to educated, inform, inspire and uplift all women through various seminars that will focus on topics such as Mastering Your Credit, questions you’ve always wanted to “Ask the Lawyer”, how to highlight the “Relate” in Your Relationship and much more. To add to the excitement, there will be various local and global vendors’ onsite and ready to demonstrate and sell their services and products.

Iyanla Vanzant, who is one of the country’s most prolific writers, public speakers and among the most influential, socially engaged and acclaimed spiritual life coaches of our time. Executive Producer and Host of the breakout hit Iyanla: Fix My Life on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Iyanla Vanzant’s focuses on faith, empowerment and loving relationships. Spiritual healing and a little bit of self-understanding will overcome Cobo Hall as Iyanla graces the stage.

Wendy Williams is best known for her long- running talk show “The Wendy Williams Show”. The nationally syndicated weekday program now airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and launched its sixth season on September 2014 delivering the shows highest ratings ever and ranked #1 in all syndicated talk shows. Attendees will be engaged in a live version of her most popular segments on the show such as “Hot Topics,” in which she delivers her own unpredictable, honest and authentic take on the most talked about headlines and “Ask Wendy,” in which she offers real advice to audience members looking for guidance to everyday problems.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 8, 2015 at ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. GA tickets are $35 and VIP GA are $65 each. Make sure you download the Women’s Empowerment Detroit App to stay up to date with all of our announcements including artist line-ups and seminar updates!