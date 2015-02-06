2015 Gospel Grammy Nominees and Winners List

Best Gospel Performance/Song
Help
Sunday A.M. [Live]
I Believe
Love On The Radio
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Messengers
Write Your Story
Come As You Are
Shake
Multiplied
Best Gospel Album
Amazing [Live]
Withholding Nothing [Live]
Vintage Worship
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.
If We’re Honest
Hurricane
Welcome To The New
1. BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
2. Help – Erica Campbell
3. BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
4. No Greater Love
Smokie Norful, Aaron W. Lindsey
5. Help
Erica Campbell, Lecrae, Warryn Campbell, Hasben Jones, Aaron Sledge, Harold Lilly, Lecrae Moore
6. I Believe
Mali Music, Kortney J. Pollard
7. Love On The Radio
The Walls Group, Kirk Franklin
8. Sunday A.M. [Live]
Karen Clark Sheard, Rudy Currence, Donald Lawrence
9. best-contemporary-christian-music-performancesong
10. Come As You Are Crowder
11. Messengers
Lecrae, For King & Country, Torrance Esmond, Ran Jackson, Ricky Jackson, Kenneth Chris Mackey, Lecrae Moore, Joseph Prielozny, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone
12. Multiplied
Needtobreathe, Bear Rinehart & Bo Rinehart
13. Shake
MercyMe, Nathan Cochran, David Arthur Garcia, Ben Glover, Barry Graul, Bart Millard, Soli Olds, Mike Scheuchzer & Robby Shaffer
14. Write Your Story
Francesca Battistelli, David Arthur Garcia, Ben Glover