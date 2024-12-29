Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, Dies at 100

January 2, 2025

LSSU Releases 2025 Banished Words List

Michigan Bracing for Severe Winter Weather

December 23, 2024

You Can Also Call Him Minister Denzel Washington

November 27, 2024

MAJOR. ‘I Prayed For You’

November 15, 2024

DKG KIE Takes Us To “Demon Killer University”

November 20, 2024

The Secret Sauce To Ted & Sheri’s Beautiful Harmonies

December 1, 2024

Making The Most Of Your Charitable Donations

December 30, 2024

Michigan’s Top Wellness Resolution For 2025 Might Surprise You 

Don't Miss

Help Your Business Grow with Free SEO Audit from Beasley Media!

Beasley Best Community of Caring – Giving Season

How To Listen To The Detroit Praise Network, Subscription Free!

Sign Up For The Messenger Newsletter

Listen To The Detroit Praise Network On Alexa!

Download The Detroit Praise Network App

Local News
January 3, 2025

Michigan’s Most Scenic Drive is a Must-See

4th and Super Bowl: A Detroit Lions Story

January 2, 2025

Tips on Exercising Indoors in Michigan

Michigan Bracing for Severe Winter Weather

December 31, 2024

The Internet Has Officially Lost It Over Jake Bates

December 30, 2024

When 500 Smiles Delivered 5,000 Dinners: The Story That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

Food Assistance Demand Surges in Detroit — Here’s How to Help

December 26, 2024

Detroit Red Wings Shake Things Up: Todd McLellan Returns to Hockeytown as Head Coach

December 24, 2024

Detroit Park Programs Bridge Nature Gap for City Youth, Seniors

View More

Music
December 30, 2024

‘My Girl’ Temptations Classic Celebrates Its Sweet 60th at Motown Museum

December 19, 2024

Jonathan McReynolds Wows The Kelly Clarkston Show

December 3, 2024

Boyz II Men LIVE: Catch the R&B Icons at Caesars Windsor – Exclusive Presale Code

October 28, 2024

Deitrick Haddon Shares His Journey from Mumford High to Gospel Star

October 7, 2024

New Music Spotlight: Cedric Ballard, Evvie McKinney, and The Fantastik Violinaires

October 3, 2024

Gmac Cash Hypes Up The Detroit Tigers With New Song

September 16, 2024

Tito Jackson’s Sons Honor Him With Heartfelt Tribute Following Death

Tito Jackson Dies at 70

April 21, 2024

Mary J Blige And A Tribe Called Quest Among Rock Hall Inductees

View More

Entertainment

The Strange, The Bizarre, The Forgotten: 6 Weird Movies You Need To Watch

11 Amazing Football Movies Perfect for The Offseason

Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost

December 3, 2024

AI: Should It Be Used To Dub Films In Other Languages?

5 Muppet Christmas Movies That Will Fill You With Festive Joy

November 4, 2024

Quincy Jones: The Legendary Producer, Songwriter Dies At 91   

October 1, 2024

John Amos, Star Of ‘Good Times’ And ‘Roots,’ Dies At 84

September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith, ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Actress, Dies at 89

September 15, 2024

2024 Emmy Awards: Winners List

View More

Lifestyle
December 4, 2024

McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

November 27, 2024

Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays

October 5, 2024

5 Simple Ways to Take Care of Your Mental Health 

Stop Waiting, Start Doing: Beat Procrastination Today! 

October 4, 2024

McDonald’s Introduces The New Chicken Big Mac

October 2, 2024

Ghosted! Employer and Employee Ghosting Is on the Rise–Here’s Why  

October 1, 2024

Upskill or Be Out-Skilled: Staying Relevant in the Age of AI 

Thinking of Shifting Careers in Your 30’s? Why it’s Something You Should Consider 

Should we Ditch the ‘Gender Reveal Parties’ Trend? 

View More

Episodes

@DJiRockJesus ROCKIN’ Christmas Edition

Dec 24th, 2024

The Blueprint For Education Feat. Award-Winning Speaker, Coach & Author Stephen Boyd

Dec 3rd, 2024

After The Dust Settles – A Discussion of the Aftermath of the Election

Nov 23rd, 2024

Voting Matters – Feat. Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris-Bolden

Oct 15th, 2024

The Judas Kiss -Featuring Professor & Author, Dr. Jennifer Cobbina-Dungy

Sep 29th, 2024

“Madam President, For the People”- An In-Depth Discussion on the Candidacy of VP Harris

Sep 21st, 2024

United We STAND United We WIN!

Jul 30th, 2024

“Black Ice: The Rhythm”- The Interview, feat. Radio Host & Filmmaker Gerald McBride

Jun 10th, 2024

“GUILTY” – An In-depth Discussion on the 34 Felony Convictions of Donald Trump

Jun 2nd, 2024

View More

Podcasts

Property Is Power: Income, Credit, and Payments

00:09 Download Sep 27th, 2021

Contests

The New Year, New Gear Giveaway 

Thousand Dollar Blessing